Overturned semi blocks elementary school in Christian County, KY

PEMBROKE, Ky. (WSMV) – Christian County Public Schools (CCPS) reported that a truck overturned near the main entrance of Pembroke Elementary School on Wednesday morning.

CCPS said there may be additional delays or rerouting to enter the parking lot.

The tractor-trailer overturned on Pembroke Oak Grove Road near the main entrance to the school and school officials advised parents to find a different route to the school.

“All families should prepare for increased traffic, emergency vehicles, and delays during drop-off this morning,” CCPS said in a Facebook post.

The Christian County Sheriff’s Office reported no one was injured in the crash. There is no set time for the wreckage to be cleared from the roadway.

