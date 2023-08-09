Overturned semi blocks elementary school in Christian County, KY

School officials advised parents to find a different way to get to the school.
Overturned semi-truck in front of Pembroke Elementary. Photo provided to WHOP 1230 AM 99.3 FM...
Overturned semi-truck in front of Pembroke Elementary. Photo provided to WHOP 1230 AM 99.3 FM Hopkinsville’s News Leader by Christian County Sheriff's Office.(WHOP 1230 AM 99.3 FM Hopkinsville’s News Leader & Christian County Sheriff's Office)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 7:04 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
PEMBROKE, Ky. (WSMV) – Christian County Public Schools (CCPS) reported that a truck overturned near the main entrance of Pembroke Elementary School on Wednesday morning.

CCPS said there may be additional delays or rerouting to enter the parking lot.

The tractor-trailer overturned on Pembroke Oak Grove Road near the main entrance to the school and school officials advised parents to find a different route to the school.

“All families should prepare for increased traffic, emergency vehicles, and delays during drop-off this morning,” CCPS said in a Facebook post.

The Christian County Sheriff’s Office reported no one was injured in the crash. There is no set time for the wreckage to be cleared from the roadway.

