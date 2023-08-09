Nolensville advances to third straight Little League World Series
Grayson May drives in three runs and throws a complete game to lead Team Tennessee to the 4-1 over Florida.
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 10:42 PM CDT
WARNER-ROBINS, Ga. (WSMV) - Nolensville reached the Little League World Series for the third year in a row after defeating Lake Mary, Florida, in the championship game of the Southeast Region on Tuesday night.
The Nolensville team waited out a four-hour rain delay before Grayson May put on a show.
May scored one run and drove in three runs at the plate and pitched a complete game by striking out five.
The Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, will be Aug. 16-27. Nolensville will open play on Aug. 18 at 2 p.m.
