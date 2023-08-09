Nolensville advances to third straight Little League World Series

WARNER-ROBINS, Ga. (WSMV) - Nolensville reached the Little League World Series for the third year in a row after defeating Lake Mary, Florida, in the championship game of the Southeast Region on Tuesday night.

The Nolensville team waited out a four-hour rain delay before Grayson May put on a show.

May scored one run and drove in three runs at the plate and pitched a complete game by striking out five.

The Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, will be Aug. 16-27. Nolensville will open play on Aug. 18 at 2 p.m.

