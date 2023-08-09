Nolensville advances to third straight Little League World Series

Grayson May drives in three runs and throws a complete game to lead Team Tennessee to the 4-1 over Florida.
Nolensville, Tenn. center fielder Grayson May (1) field sa ball hit by Taiwan's Wu Hsuan-Hung...
Nolensville, Tenn. center fielder Grayson May (1) field sa ball hit by Taiwan's Wu Hsuan-Hung that dropped in front of him backing him up is left fielder Lane Dever during the fourth inning of the Consolation baseball game at the Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pa., Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022. Taiwan won 2-0.(AP Photo/Tom E. Puskar)
By Chuck Morris
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 10:42 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WARNER-ROBINS, Ga. (WSMV) - Nolensville reached the Little League World Series for the third year in a row after defeating Lake Mary, Florida, in the championship game of the Southeast Region on Tuesday night.

The Nolensville team waited out a four-hour rain delay before Grayson May put on a show.

May scored one run and drove in three runs at the plate and pitched a complete game by striking out five.

The Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, will be Aug. 16-27. Nolensville will open play on Aug. 18 at 2 p.m.

