National Guard practices life-saving response in case of multi-state catastrophe

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - This week in Nashville, hundreds of Army soldiers are practicing their life-saving response to what they call “America’s worst day.”

They are training alongside Metro Nashville first responders in an exercise scenario centered around an earthquake impacting Tennessee and surrounding states. The soldiers and first responders practice their response if Nissan Stadium suffered structural damage during a football game and hazardous material was released.

They also practiced life-saving measures if a seismic event caused a radiation leak at local hospitals.

At Cleeces Ferry Boat Ramp, the military and first responders practiced moving emergency equipment and vehicles across the Cumberland River, preparing for if bridges were to break.

“We want to show the public that we are capable in this type of event,” Capt. Britney Foor with the Michigan National Guard said. “It is really awesome for our National Guard members who participate. It touches home, they’re able to bring support to people that they see every day.”

More than 2,000 personnel will be involved in the three-day training, which began Tuesday and ends Thursday.

Capt. Foor, who serves with U.S. Army Task Force 46, said these exercises help them operate alongside local agencies during significant events.

“The larger things that we see in real-world scenarios is not being able to communicate between inter-agency,” Foor said.

The Dense Urban Terrain Exercise is one of the Nation’s premier all-hazard and homeland defense exercises, according to the National Guard.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.