Murfreesboro police denounce social media rumors of woman being kidnapped

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Murfreesboro police have issued an “accuracy alert” after social media rumors spread of an attempted kidnapping.

In a Facebook post, a user claimed that a 20-year-old woman had been kidnapped by two male employees while she was taking out the trash at work.

Police said they cannot determine where these rumors began and haven’t received any reports that this alleged kidnapping occurred. MPD asked the public to notify them if they know the person who started these rumors.

Public Information Officer Larry Flowers ensured the public that they would have already been notified if this kidnapping occurred.

Murfreesboro Police issue "accuracy alert" over viral social media post (Murfreesboro Police)

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.