Mom plans to push for more from Gov. Lee during special session

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - In less than two weeks, lawmakers will be back at the State Capitol for a legislative special session.

On lawmakers’ agendas are firearm storage, school safety plans, and mental health. However, some moms who spent months advocating at the capitol earlier this year wonder if what’s on Governor Bill Lee’s new proclamation is enough to keep kids safe.

The proclamation lists 18 pieces of legislation Gov. Lee hopes to pass during the special session. Linda McFayden-Ketchum, with Moms Demand Action Tennessee, said she’s happy to see safe storage of firearms listed in the proclamation.

While she’s happy there are lots of other items, she noticed there’s nothing about red flag laws or a way to keep guns away from the wrong people.

“We know that dangerous people don’t ever need to have access to firearms because they hurt themselves with them or they hurt other people,” said McFayden-Ketchum.

It’s a piece of legislation she said she will fight for when she joins the crowds once again in a couple of weeks at the Capitol.

“Every day and our moms will be there. We are going to be advocating as hard as we can,” McFayden-Ketchum added.

She knows the proclamation is only the beginning and there’s more they plan to advocate for.

“Lots can go on once they get going,” McFayden-Ketchum commented.

The special session will start on Aug. 21 at 4pm in the Capitol.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.