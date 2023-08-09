Mom plans to push for more from Gov. Lee during special session

While she’s happy there are lots of other items, she noticed there’s nothing about red flag laws or a way to keep guns away from the wrong people.
Mom plans to push for more from Gov. Lee during special session
Mom plans to push for more from Gov. Lee during special session(WSMV)
By Marissa Sulek
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - In less than two weeks, lawmakers will be back at the State Capitol for a legislative special session.

On lawmakers’ agendas are firearm storage, school safety plans, and mental health. However, some moms who spent months advocating at the capitol earlier this year wonder if what’s on Governor Bill Lee’s new proclamation is enough to keep kids safe.

The proclamation lists 18 pieces of legislation Gov. Lee hopes to pass during the special session. Linda McFayden-Ketchum, with Moms Demand Action Tennessee, said she’s happy to see safe storage of firearms listed in the proclamation.

While she’s happy there are lots of other items, she noticed there’s nothing about red flag laws or a way to keep guns away from the wrong people.

“We know that dangerous people don’t ever need to have access to firearms because they hurt themselves with them or they hurt other people,” said McFayden-Ketchum.

It’s a piece of legislation she said she will fight for when she joins the crowds once again in a couple of weeks at the Capitol.

“Every day and our moms will be there. We are going to be advocating as hard as we can,” McFayden-Ketchum added.

She knows the proclamation is only the beginning and there’s more they plan to advocate for.

“Lots can go on once they get going,” McFayden-Ketchum commented.

The special session will start on Aug. 21 at 4pm in the Capitol.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nissan logo generic
Smyrna Nissan employee dies weeks after ‘work-related incident’, OSHA investigating
Former Franklin Co. Schools employee accused of sexually soliciting a minor, buying alcohol,...
Former Franklin Co. Schools employee accused of several charges involving a minor
A Mega Millions ticket is seen as a person makes a purchase inside a convenience store ahead of...
A Mega Millions ticket sold in Florida wins $1.58 billion jackpot, the third-largest in US history
Honolulu stands on the first baseline and Nolensville, Tenn. on the third base line during the...
Nolensville Little League one win away from 3rd straight World Series appearance
Daniel Steven Mabrey
Remains of missing Putnam County man found in Kentucky

Latest News

MNPS parents concerned after dismantled playground equipment scattered outside Forest Hills...
MNPS parents concerned after dismantled playground equipment scattered outside Forest Hills school
Mt. Juliet 2nd grader’s mullet ranked among top 25 in the country
PHOTOS: Mt. Juliet 2nd grader’s mullet ranked among top 25 in the country
Mt. Juliet 2nd grader’s mullet ranked among top 25 in the country
Mt. Juliet 2nd grader’s mullet ranked among top 25 in the country
Photo of overturned tanker in La Vergne.
Roads closed in La Vergne due to overturned propane tanker