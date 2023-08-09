Man sexually assaults teen at Nashville bus station, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A man accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl at a Nashville bus station was arrested Tuesday.

Anthony Wayne Fulton Jr., 39, was charged with sexual battery without consent.

Police said Fulton is seen on surveillance camera rubbing himself against the teenager’s side at the Nashville Metropolitan Transit Authority, or WeGo bus station at 400 Dr. Martin Luther King Blvd. He was later seen masturbating at the bus station, according to an arrest report.

The teen complained to security, and Fulton was arrested. Police said he has a prior charge of indecent exposure.

Fulton remains in jail on a $10,000 bond.

