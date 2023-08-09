Man sexually assaults teen at Nashville bus station, police say

Police said the man has a prior charge of indecent exposure.
WeGo Public Transit bus
WeGo Public Transit bus(WSMV)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 9:10 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A man accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl at a Nashville bus station was arrested Tuesday.

Anthony Wayne Fulton Jr., 39, was charged with sexual battery without consent.

Police said Fulton is seen on surveillance camera rubbing himself against the teenager’s side at the Nashville Metropolitan Transit Authority, or WeGo bus station at 400 Dr. Martin Luther King Blvd. He was later seen masturbating at the bus station, according to an arrest report.

The teen complained to security, and Fulton was arrested. Police said he has a prior charge of indecent exposure.

Fulton remains in jail on a $10,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nissan logo generic
Smyrna Nissan employee dies weeks after ‘work-related incident’
Former Franklin Co. Schools employee accused of sexually soliciting a minor, buying alcohol,...
Former Franklin Co. Schools employee accused of several charges involving a minor
Honolulu stands on the first baseline and Nolensville, Tenn. on the third base line during the...
Nolensville Little League one win away from 3rd straight World Series appearance
Daniel Steven Mabrey
Remains of missing Putnam County man found in Kentucky
WSMV4 Chief Investigative reporter Jeremy Finley attempts to interview Todd Dean at a Cool...
Accused ‘selfie scammer’ doesn’t show for court, but found by WSMV4 at poker game

Latest News

Covenant School Action Committee delivered remarks on the steps of the Tennessee Capitol on...
Families of Covenant School students react to Gov. Lee’s special session on public safety
A date is set for a special session on safety, a police K9 makes an unusual discovery at...
Catch Up Quick
Overturned semi-truck in front of Pembroke Elementary. Photo provided to WHOP 1230 AM 99.3 FM...
Overturned semi blocks elementary school in Christian County, KY
Warren County, TN.
Students begin school year in Warren County