Man sent note through Nashville bank’s tube system threatening to detonate bomb, police say

He was spotted on surveillance video just before 5 p.m. walking up to the drive-thru of Pinnacle Bank on Hwy. 70 S. and putting a demand note in the tube system.
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 12:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man is facing several charges after he attempted to rob a Bellevue bank by sending a note in the drive-thru tube system demanding money or he would detonate a bomb that was inside the bank, according to Metro Nashville Police.

Police said the attempted bank robbery suspect was quickly arrested Tuesday night after officers found him walking on Highway 70 South less than two miles from the bank.

He was spotted on surveillance video just before 5 p.m. walking up to the drive-thru of Pinnacle Bank on Highway 70 South and putting a demand note in the tube system.

In the note, 37-year-old Mario Armstrong wrote that there was a bomb in the building and cash was to be sent back before he detonated the bomb, according to police. The bank manager then called 911.

Armstrong fled on foot and was spotted again on surveillance video changing clothes behind a nearby business. Officers saw him and arrested Armstrong after he attempted to run from them near Hicks Road, police said.

After searching his backpack, officers found items he wore during the attempted robbery. Armstrong is facing charges of attempted robbery, resisting arrest and evading arrest. Federal charges are also being considered.

