Man on scooter dies after crashing into truck in Hermitage

Police say he died at the scene of the crash.
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man driving a scooter in Hermitage is dead after crashing into a truck, according to Metro Nashville Police.

Police said the man on the scooter was driving on New John Hagar, and a Penske rental truck was traveling on Earhart Road.

The scooter driver had a stop sign but did not stop, while the Penske truck didn’t have a stop sign and continued. The scooter hit the truck’s left rear, causing the man on the scooter to fall off and slide to the side of the road, according to MNPD.

Police said he died at the scene of the crash.

