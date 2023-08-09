Man hospitalized after shooting in Antioch

The shooting occurred late Tuesday night at the Hickory Highlands apartment community.
By Tony Garcia
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 5:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are looking for suspects after a shooting left one man injured in Antioch late Tuesday night.

According to MNPD, officers were called to a shooting at 1214 Hickory Highland Drive around 9:15 p.m. on Tuesday and arrived to find a man shot. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses told police they heard gunshots coming from inside an apartment. No suspects are in custody as the investigation continues.

