Man hospitalized after shooting in Antioch
The shooting occurred late Tuesday night at the Hickory Highlands apartment community.
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 5:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are looking for suspects after a shooting left one man injured in Antioch late Tuesday night.
According to MNPD, officers were called to a shooting at 1214 Hickory Highland Drive around 9:15 p.m. on Tuesday and arrived to find a man shot. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Witnesses told police they heard gunshots coming from inside an apartment. No suspects are in custody as the investigation continues.
