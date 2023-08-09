Man arrested during scam attempt on interstate

Officers recognized the man due to his long history of soliciting innocent civilians on the side of roads.
Metropolitan Nashville Police Department
Metropolitan Nashville Police Department(WSMV)
By Tony Garcia
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police officers arrested a man with a lengthy record of scamming innocent people on interstates this week.

According to the arrest report, officers observed two cars parked on the side of I-24 West just after the Old Hickory Blvd. exit on Tuesday afternoon. The officers pulled over to perform a welfare check on the stopped vehicles when they recognized one person to be 56-year-old Paul Aniel, who is a well-known scam artist.

The report describes Aniel as a serial scammer, who solicits on the side of interstates and highways in order to “scam innocent civilians out of money.” His criminal history lists offenses dating back to 2011 and includes numerous soliciting incidents.

The officers were placing Aniel under arrest when pushed away and attempted to flee on foot up the Old Hickory Blvd. exit ramp, but he was quickly stopped and taken into custody, according to the arrest report. Aniel pleaded with officers to not charge him with resisting arrest.

Aniel was booked into Davidson County jail and charged with soliciting, evading arrest, and resisting arrest.

