Man arrested after opening fire at home with juvenile inside

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was arrested for shooting at a home following an argument in July, according to Metro Nashville Police,

An arrest report on the incident states the shooting occurred just before midnight on July 23. MNPD officers responded to the home and found a woman outside.

According to the report, the woman was arguing with her stepfather when her brother, 18-year-old David Banos, intervened. The stepfather told officers he instructed Banos to leave and the sister pulled Banos outside with the stepdad following to make sure he left the property.

Banos was getting into a friend’s car, which had pulled up mid-argument when he asked for his friend for his gun, the report states. Banos then fired three to five shots at his sister.

The woman told officers she was not injured, but two bullets struck the home. The stepdad and Banos’ juvenile brother were sitting on the couch watching TV during the shooting, according to the report.

Banos was arrested and booked on Tuesday, August 8. He is charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, in addition to vandalism, and reckless endangerment charges.

