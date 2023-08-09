Letters mailed out to retirees affected by data breach at Tennessee Consolidated Retirement System

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Consolidated Retirement System (TCRS) says letters are being mailed out to retirees affected by a data security breach involving Pension Benefits Information (PBI).

TCRS is warning retirees and their beneficiaries of the data breach, and that their personal information may have been included. These letters were mailed out to those affected by the PBI beginning on Aug. 1.

The breach occurred with MOVEit Transfer, software used by PBI, which is a vendor that TCRS contracts for its services. Below is a list of the personal information possibly included in the breach:

Name

Social Security Number

Date of birth

Address

“Communications will be sent directly to retirees and beneficiaries whose information may have been included in this data security breach. PBI will start sending letters directly to impacted members beginning July 28 with information on how to use 12 months of credit monitoring and identity restoration services provided by Kroll,” TCRS said.

You can find the full letter below:

For more information, including answers to frequently asked questions, read the document below:

