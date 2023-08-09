Last school year set record for guns found at Metro Schools

While police can charge a parent, the only time it has happened recently was in May of last year when a Napier Elementary parent admitted to putting a gun in her daughter's backpack.
Over the past four school years, close to 40 guns were found across the district.
By Courtney Allen
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Public Schools said last school year set a record for the most guns confiscated at schools.

WSMV4 wanted to find out where these students are getting the guns, so we asked Metro Nashville Police where students claim to be getting them from.

Georgeanna Starr and her daughter shared similar emotions about her first day at Hillsboro High.

“Anxiety,” Georgeanna said. “This is my first freshman, my first high schooler.”

“I have anxiety myself,” her daughter, Zoie, said.

They are especially anxious about returning to school after the shooting at The Covenant School.

The Covenant School is just down the road from Zoie’s school. The violence at Covenant could have happened at Hillsboro High, as Hillsboro was one of 11 public schools in Nashville where guns were confiscated last year.

“That is a scary thought,” Georgeanna said.

Over the past four school years, close to 40 guns were found across the district. In cases where the student told police where they got the weapon, they most often claimed to have brought it from home or from a family member.

“I think it is important to practice gun safety and to practice, ‘hey, we don’t bring this to school,’” Georgeanna said. “We need to make sure kids know that.”

While police can charge a parent, the only time it has happened recently was in May of last year when a Napier Elementary parent admitted to putting a gun in her daughter’s backpack.

WSMV4 asked police why family members aren’t charged in all cases when a gun is brought from home.

In an email, MNPD told us, “The majority of the time parents, if they are in fact the registered owner of the weapon, are unaware the child took it... often times, students do not disclose or are not truthful about where the recovered gun came from.”

“If you think your kid is the kind that would grab your gun and bring it to school, maybe check them before they go out the door,” Georgeanna said. “Get them some help because that is not it, you know? We want our kids to be safe.”

