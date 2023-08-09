Homicide investigation underway in Madison

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – An investigation is underway in Madison after a man was fatally shot at his apartment complex Tuesday night.

Police responded to the deadly shooting on East Palestine Avenue at Falcon View Apartments at about 8 p.m. The victim, who has not yet been identified, was found in a breezeway with a gunshot wound, police said.

He was transported to Skyline Medical Center, where he later died. A medical examiner is working to identify him.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers can remain anonymous and qualify for a $5,000 reward in homicide cases.

