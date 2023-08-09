Gov. Lee, election commission among those sued over Nashville’s redistricting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A new lawsuit has been filed against Tennessee state leaders over congressional voting maps that split Nashville into three districts after it was signed into law.

The lawsuit filed in federal court by the Tennessee NAACP, The League of Women Voters, and other groups, alleges Nashville’s vote to split into three congressional districts was unconstitutional by diluting the power of Black voters in Nashville.

The lawsuit alleges the vote created three predominantly white, rural districts to undermine the city’s voters. Community leaders say they’re going to fight to make sure everyone’s voice is heard.

“To ignore and suppress the political voice and the Black community, that’s happening all over the country,” said Damon Hewitt, president of the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law. “This is a knife fight. You have to duke it out case by case, state by state, map by map.”

Under the new map and district, Nashville’s representatives in Congress are three Republicans from Clarksville, Columbia and Cookeville.

“When redistricting lines are intentionally manipulated to silence the voice of the people–especially Black voters who have long faced efforts to limit their influence in the political process – those responsible must be called out and held accountable. These maps drawn by the Tennessee legislature represent nothing less than an effort to dilute the voting power of Black voters and other voters of color,” Hewitt said. “Indefensibly, the maps splintered historic Black communities in Nashville that had been contained in a single congressional district for decades. It also sliced up the increasingly diverse community of Cordova in the Memphis area, just as voters of color were on the cusp of being able elect their state senator of choice. That is not just bad politics; it’s anti-democratic. Our democracy depends on empowering our diverse citizenry, not on silencing some and denying their constitutional rights.”

Gov. Bill Lee, Secretary of State Tre Hargett, and state elections coordinator Mark Goins, among several others are named as defendants in the lawsuit.

Read the full lawsuit here:

