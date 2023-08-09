First Alert Weather Day: Two rounds of strong-to-severe storms

One round this afternoon and another round overnight.
By Melanie Layden
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 3:54 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - It’s a day to stay weather-aware across the Midstate. Two round of strong storms will move in this afternoon and again overnight.

Main concerns with today’s storms will be damaging wind gusts. We also can’t rule out the possibility of some brief spin-up tornadoes. Hail and flooding may also accompany these storms. The first round is expected between 1:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. The next round overnight will start moving into Middle Tennessee around 10:00 P.M. and last until 5:00 A.M.

The areas with the greatest chance for severe storms will be west of I-65.
Rain pushes out tomorrow morning and will leave behind a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day with temperatures in the mid 80s.

Friday is looking partly cloudy and mostly dry. Highs will be around 90º.

This weekend, more rain is expected. We’ll see scattered thundershowers throughout the afternoon both Saturday and Sunday. Highs both days will be in the upper 80s with lows in the low 70s.

We’ll see some more off and on rain again on Monday with highs staying in the upper 80s.

Tuesday will be a little cooler, dry and sunny. Morning temperatures will start off in the mid 60s with highs in the mid 80s by the afternoon.

