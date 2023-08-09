First Alert Weather Day: Multiple Rounds of Strong Storms

Severe weather is possible across the Mid State this afternoon and again overnight
Damaging winds are the primary threat with today's storms.
Damaging winds are the primary threat with today's storms.(WSMV)
By Cruz Medina
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - It’s a day to stay weather-aware across the Mid State as two rounds of strong storms will move in. One this afternoon, another tonight.

Storms will move in from the west this afternoon. This is round one. The arrival of these storms is expected between 1 - 7 p.m. The primary threat with the first round is damaging wind gusts. The next round overnight starts to move into Middle Tennessee around 10 p.m. and last until 4 a.m. This round will feature damaging winds, the possibility of a few tornadoes, and flooding downpours.

Rain and a few storms linger into the morning commute tomorrow. High temperatures will make it into the low and middle 80s with a mostly cloudy sky.

Friday will be a nice day with partly cloudy skies. Only a stray shower is possible. Highs will be around 90º.

This weekend, more rain is expected. We’ll see scattered thundershowers throughout the afternoon both Saturday and Sunday. Neither day appears to be a washout. Highs on both days will be in the upper 80s with some spots near 90.

We’ll see some more off-and-on rain again on Monday morning as a cold front moves in. Highs will stay in the upper 80s.

Tuesday will be a little cooler and dry with plenty of sunshine. High temperatures will be in the low to middle 80s.

