First Alert Forecast: Another round of thunderstorms on the way late night

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - First Alert Weather Day continues as another round of storms is expected late tonight through early Thursday. Quieter weather expected Thursday and Friday.

THROUGH MORNING:

Round one of the storms will exit early this evening. The next round is expected to move into Middle Tennessee around 10 p.m. from the northwest and cross the mid-state exiting about 4 a.m. The greatest threats will be damaging winds, isolated tornadoes, and flooding downpours.

Severe threats include high wind (WSMV)

THURSDAY AND FRIDAY:

Rain and a few storms linger into the morning commute Thursday. High temperatures will be in the low and middle 80s with a mostly cloudy sky.

Friday will be a nice day with partly cloudy skies. Only a stray shower is possible. Highs will be around 90º.

THIS WEEKEND THROUGH MONDAY:

This weekend, more rain is expected. We’ll see scattered thundershowers throughout the afternoon both Saturday and Sunday. Neither day appears to be a washout. Highs on both days will be in the upper 80s with some spots near 90.

Some off-and-on rain expected again on Monday morning as a cold front moves in. Highs will stay in the upper 80s.

DRIER DAYS FOLLOW:

Tuesday and Wednesday will be drier with plenty of sunshine. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s to near 90.

