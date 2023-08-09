First Alert Forecast: Another round of thunderstorms on the way late night

Storms may produce damaging wind and isolated tornadoes
Another round of severe storms is possible on Wednesday night. Lisa Spencer has the latest timing in the First Alert forecast.
By Lisa Spencer
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - First Alert Weather Day continues as another round of storms is expected late tonight through early Thursday. Quieter weather expected Thursday and Friday.

THROUGH MORNING:

Round one of the storms will exit early this evening. The next round is expected to move into Middle Tennessee around 10 p.m. from the northwest and cross the mid-state exiting about 4 a.m. The greatest threats will be damaging winds, isolated tornadoes, and flooding downpours.
Severe threats include high wind
Severe threats include high wind(WSMV)

THURSDAY AND FRIDAY:

Rain and a few storms linger into the morning commute Thursday. High temperatures will be in the low and middle 80s with a mostly cloudy sky.

Friday will be a nice day with partly cloudy skies. Only a stray shower is possible. Highs will be around 90º.

THIS WEEKEND THROUGH MONDAY:

This weekend, more rain is expected. We’ll see scattered thundershowers throughout the afternoon both Saturday and Sunday. Neither day appears to be a washout. Highs on both days will be in the upper 80s with some spots near 90.

Some off-and-on rain expected again on Monday morning as a cold front moves in. Highs will stay in the upper 80s.

DRIER DAYS FOLLOW:

Tuesday and Wednesday will be drier with plenty of sunshine. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s to near 90.

