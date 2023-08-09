Family of man injured in Hermitage hit-and-run share injury update

His aunt said doctors had to amputate his left arm and shoulder. He woke up two days later in tears.
Police said a gold Nissan SUV turned in front of the motorcycle while trying to turn onto Sweden Drive.
By Sharon Danquah
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 7:06 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WSMV) -The family of a man who was hit and seriously injured by a vehicle in Hermitage is begging for answers.

On Saturday, neighbors said they saw 21-year-old Shane Johns go flying as his motorcycle was hit on Lebanon Pike. Johns was initially left in critical condition but has improved since being treated at the hospital, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Previous Coverage
Neighbors say they saw man fly off motorcycle in hit-and-run crash in Hermitage
Search underway for suspect, vehicle that seriously injured motorcyclist in hit-and-run crash in Hermitage

Though his condition is stable, Johns was left with life-changing injuries. His aunt, Lindsey Laughter, said doctors had to amputate Johns’ left arm and shoulder. He woke up in tears two days later.

Family members said they are heartbroken someone would do this.

“It’s just heartless that they left him basically to die,” Laughter said.

Laughter said Johns’ friends lost contact with him before the crash. His friends started asking questions, and after calling hospital after hospital, they found him at Vanderbilt Medical Center’s ER.

His family rushed to Vanderbilt Medical Center and started asking police for answers.

“I understand he was turning, and the person came and hit him and just kept going,” Johns’ aunt Christy Landrenz said.

MNPD said Johns was on his motorcycle at the intersection of Lebanon Pike and Sweden Drive when a Gold Nissan SUV smashed into him and sped off.

Laughter said at only 21 years old, there are a lot of things Johns will never be able to do.

“His injuries are life-changing and really devastating,” Laughter said. “He has other pelvic fractures, his other arm is fractured so they are trying to do everything they can to save that arm so that he’ll have it to use, his life is forever changed.”

While they wait for healing, the family says they are sending out a plea.

“It’s just been a lot, and for this to happen and we don’t know why or who left him to die,” Laughter said. “We just want answers.”

Police are looking for the damaged gold Nissan SUV and the woman who they believe is responsible for the crash.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A tanker truck rolled over on I-65, causing the interstate to be shut down.
Tanker overturns, closes I-65 in Robertson County
Former Franklin Co. Schools employee accused of sexually soliciting a minor, buying alcohol,...
Former Franklin Co. Schools employee accused of several charges involving a minor
Daniel Steven Mabrey
Remains of missing Putnam County man found in Kentucky
WSMV severe threat
First Alert Forecast: Multiple storm risks this week
Ismael Perez, 2, was hit and killed in a Chick-fil-A parking lot.
2-year-old hit and killed in Chick-fil-A drive thru

Latest News

Joe Thompson received hearing aids out of 750 nominees.
Longtime school bus driver gets hearing aids
A license plate reader is pictured.
Changes to Caitlin Kaufman’s law could help more police solve crimes on interstates
Two years after Caitlyn Kaufman’s tragic death, WSMV4 investigates has learned TDOT has not...
Police get new tool to fight road rage
Metro Schools said it is working with the Nashville Department of Transportation to better...
First day for students at new high school