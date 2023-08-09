Family of man injured in Hermitage hit-and-run share injury update

HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WSMV) -The family of a man who was hit and seriously injured by a vehicle in Hermitage is begging for answers.

On Saturday, neighbors said they saw 21-year-old Shane Johns go flying as his motorcycle was hit on Lebanon Pike. Johns was initially left in critical condition but has improved since being treated at the hospital, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Though his condition is stable, Johns was left with life-changing injuries. His aunt, Lindsey Laughter, said doctors had to amputate Johns’ left arm and shoulder. He woke up in tears two days later.

Family members said they are heartbroken someone would do this.

“It’s just heartless that they left him basically to die,” Laughter said.

Laughter said Johns’ friends lost contact with him before the crash. His friends started asking questions, and after calling hospital after hospital, they found him at Vanderbilt Medical Center’s ER.

His family rushed to Vanderbilt Medical Center and started asking police for answers.

“I understand he was turning, and the person came and hit him and just kept going,” Johns’ aunt Christy Landrenz said.

MNPD said Johns was on his motorcycle at the intersection of Lebanon Pike and Sweden Drive when a Gold Nissan SUV smashed into him and sped off.

Laughter said at only 21 years old, there are a lot of things Johns will never be able to do.

“His injuries are life-changing and really devastating,” Laughter said. “He has other pelvic fractures, his other arm is fractured so they are trying to do everything they can to save that arm so that he’ll have it to use, his life is forever changed.”

While they wait for healing, the family says they are sending out a plea.

“It’s just been a lot, and for this to happen and we don’t know why or who left him to die,” Laughter said. “We just want answers.”

Police are looking for the damaged gold Nissan SUV and the woman who they believe is responsible for the crash.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.