Families of Covenant School students react to Gov. Lee’s special session on public safety

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The families of those affected by the Covenant School shooting reacted to Gov. Bill Lee’s call for the Special Legislative Session.

On Tuesday, Gov. Lee announced the special session will begin Aug. 21 at 4 p.m.

The General Assembly will consider an act on a slew of legislation regarding mental health resources, school safety plans, and policies along with much more, according to Lee’s proclamation.

Representing the Covenant School families were Melissa Alexander, Sarah Shoop Neumann, Kramer Schmidt, and David Teague of the Covenant Families for Brighter Tomorrows. They called on the Tennessee Legislature to do “the job they are elected and paid to do.”

“This session shouldn’t be complete until they have brought their best ideas, debated, and voted.”

The Covenant Schools group also asked anyone who planned to assemble or protest during the special session on August 21, to do so peacefully and with respect.

“This moment isn’t about you, it’s about all of those who have lost their lives to gun violence.”

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.