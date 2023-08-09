Families of Covenant School students react to Gov. Lee’s special session on public safety

Gov. Lee announced the special session will begin Aug. 21 at 4 p.m.
Covenant School Action Committee delivered remarks on the steps of the Tennessee Capitol on...
Covenant School Action Committee delivered remarks on the steps of the Tennessee Capitol on Wednesday morning.(WSMV)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 9:00 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The families of those affected by the Covenant School shooting reacted to Gov. Bill Lee’s call for the Special Legislative Session.

On Tuesday, Gov. Lee announced the special session will begin Aug. 21 at 4 p.m.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Covenant School mom heard ‘horrific screams’ on day of deadly shooting

The General Assembly will consider an act on a slew of legislation regarding mental health resources, school safety plans, and policies along with much more, according to Lee’s proclamation.

Representing the Covenant School families were Melissa Alexander, Sarah Shoop Neumann, Kramer Schmidt, and David Teague of the Covenant Families for Brighter Tomorrows. They called on the Tennessee Legislature to do “the job they are elected and paid to do.”

The Covenant Schools group also asked anyone who planned to assemble or protest during the special session on August 21, to do so peacefully and with respect.

