Club America fans cited for trespassing after storming field during penalty kicks against Nashville SC

The 18 cited, according to MNPD, were mostly, if not all fans of Club America. They ran onto the field during the penalty kick phase of the match.
An aerial view of GEODIS Park, home of Nashville SC, on Saturday, April 2, 2022. Nashville...
An aerial view of GEODIS Park, home of Nashville SC, on Saturday, April 2, 2022. Nashville SC's first game at the stadium is May 1.(WSMV)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nearly 20 visiting fans were cited by Metro Nashville Police after storming the field at GEODIS Park during penalty kicks against Nashville SC Tuesday night.

Police said 18 people, 11 adults and seven minors, were detained and cited for trespassing after running onto the field near the end of the match between Nashville SC and Club America in Leagues Cup play.

The 18 cited, according to MNPD, were mostly – if not all – fans of Club America, police said. They ran onto the field during the penalty kick phase of the match.

Police add that the minors involved were all teenagers and the adults were as young as 23 and as old as 56.

MNPD said it’s GEODIS Park policy to seek police help in prosecuting fans who storm the field during matches. Nashville SC ended up winning the Round of 16 match against Club America in penalties.

