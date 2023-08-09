Bus riders react to attack on 14-year-old at Nashville station

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville bus riders said they aren’t surprised by the recent attack at a Nashville station and are looking for change.

The attack happened Tuesday in a stairwell at a WeGo bus station on Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard. Metro police said Anthony Fulton Jr., 29, is accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl at the station.

Station employees said police quickly arrested and charged Fulton, but some bus riders still feel unsafe.

Sheketa Jenkins said she’s at the Nashville bus station every day and believes something should be done to make it safer.

“This is our public transportation,” Jenkins said. “Me, and especially young women, should feel more safe.”

Police said the 14-year-old victim reported that a man had pushed himself onto her in a stairwell and rubbed himself up against her side. She ran to the ticketing counter for help.

“I mean, that’s a scary thought,” Jenkins said. “I probably would have popped him.”

Surveillance video confirmed to police what happened, and they were able to track Fulton down and arrest him. Bus riders said they still want a higher police presence at the station.

“It is just a lot of traffic so a little extra security wouldn’t hurt,” Jenkins said. “Maybe if they see more police patrol a little more, then things like this will calm down.”

“Once they step up what they do to keep us safe, then I think we will be okay,” Frances Mintlow, another frequent bus rider, said.

In response to safety measure inquiries, WeGo said they have Metro police patrolling the station 16 hours a day, and company security 24 hours a day.

