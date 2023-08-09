3-month-old dies after being left in hot car, police say

Investigators confirm the infant’s mother got out of the car with her 4-year-old child, and the baby was left behind. (KTRK via CNN)
By KTRK Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 4:59 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (KTRK) - An investigation into the death of a 3-month-old boy is underway after police say his mother left him in a hot car in Houston.

Police are still trying to nail down a timeline of how long the baby was left alone Tuesday in a car in the parking lot of the Harris Center for Mental Health and Intellectual Developmental Disability. They are also trying to figure out if the car was running and if this was possibly an intentional act.

Investigators confirm the infant’s mother got out of the car with her 4-year-old child, and the baby was left behind.

As the mother was leaving, police say she noticed her unresponsive son in the car and took him into the clinic. The baby was taken to the hospital, where he died.

Assistant Police Chief Yasar Bashir says any possible charges depend on the autopsy report and what the investigation reveals.

According to state law, it is a misdemeanor to leave a child younger than 7 alone in a car for more than five minutes.

“Here’s the thing: from time to time, we have incidents like this, which should never happen. Especially in the summertime, you should never leave a child unattended,” Bashir said.

Copyright 2023 KTRK via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nissan logo generic
Smyrna Nissan employee dies weeks after ‘work-related incident’
Former Franklin Co. Schools employee accused of sexually soliciting a minor, buying alcohol,...
Former Franklin Co. Schools employee accused of several charges involving a minor
Honolulu stands on the first baseline and Nolensville, Tenn. on the third base line during the...
Nolensville Little League one win away from 3rd straight World Series appearance
Daniel Steven Mabrey
Remains of missing Putnam County man found in Kentucky
WSMV4 Chief Investigative reporter Jeremy Finley attempts to interview Todd Dean at a Cool...
Accused ‘selfie scammer’ doesn’t show for court, but found by WSMV4 at poker game

Latest News

Investigators confirm the infant’s mother got out of the car with her 4-year-old child, and the...
Police investigating death of 3-month-old boy in hot car
WSMV forecast
First Alert Weather Day: Two rounds of strong-to-severe storms
Nolensville reached the Little League World Series after defeating Lake Mary, Florida.
Nolensville earns third-straight LLWS appearance
Peggy Jones was attacked by a snake when it fell down on her from above. She says a hawk then...
GRAPHIC: Hawk drops snake on woman; both animals attack her