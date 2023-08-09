2 teens arrested after running from police in stolen car
Mount Juliet Police said an LPR detected the stolen car on Golden Bear Parkway near Interstate 40.
MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two juvenile males in a stolen car were arrested after a pursuit by Mount Juliet Police around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, police said.
A license plate reader detected a stolen car on Golden Bear Gateway near Interstate 40. Police used spike strips to stop the car.
The people inside the car ran, sparking a search involving a K9 and a Tennessee Highway Patrol helicopter.
Two of the three suspects were caught a short time later. Both juvenile males from Nashville face theft charges.
The car was stolen from the Hermitage area.
Detectives are still searching for the third suspect.
“The department commends the swift actions of all officers involved in this incident, including the assistance from Wilson County Sheriff’s deputies and Tennessee Highway Patrol,” Mount Juliet Police said in a statement. “We would also like to thank the community for their continued support and vigilance. We remain committed to ensuring the safety and security of all residents and visitors to Mount Juliet.”
