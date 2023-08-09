2 teens arrested after running from police in stolen car

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two juvenile males in a stolen car were arrested after a pursuit by Mount Juliet Police around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, police said.

A license plate reader detected a stolen car on Golden Bear Gateway near Interstate 40. Police used spike strips to stop the car.

The people inside the car ran, sparking a search involving a K9 and a Tennessee Highway Patrol helicopter.

Two of the three suspects were caught a short time later. Both juvenile males from Nashville face theft charges.

The car was stolen from the Hermitage area.

Detectives are still searching for the third suspect.

“The department commends the swift actions of all officers involved in this incident, including the assistance from Wilson County Sheriff’s deputies and Tennessee Highway Patrol,” Mount Juliet Police said in a statement. “We would also like to thank the community for their continued support and vigilance. We remain committed to ensuring the safety and security of all residents and visitors to Mount Juliet.”

MJAlert: The pursuit ended on I-40W at the rest area. 2 suspects in custody, but 1 ran away. Description to follow. — Mt. Juliet Police (@MtJulietPolice) August 8, 2023

MJAlert: Officers are searching for a Black Male, wearing a blue shirt and dark pants in the area of Athletes Way, NW Rutland Rd, and Hunting Hills. — Mt. Juliet Police (@MtJulietPolice) August 8, 2023

MJAlert: The last suspect was not located, and the intensive search with K9 and Helicopter is complete. Additional officers will remain in the area. — Mt. Juliet Police (@MtJulietPolice) August 8, 2023

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.