Woman finds man showering in her Nashville hotel room after alleged arson

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man is accused of several crimes in hotels that are across the street from each other on Broadway including arson (reckless burning), aggravated burglary, vandalism, disorderly conduct and trespassing.

Police said officers arrived at The Grand Hyatt Hotel after receiving reports of someone stealing and trespassing on the property on Monday night. That’s where they found hotel security detaining 62-year-old Timothy McNichols, police said.

Security told officers McNichols was caught on camera stealing a hotel employee’s scooter from the garage and coming back without it, according to the arrest report. Officers recognized him as the suspect of vandalism and starting fires earlier in the day at the Holiday Inn Express across the street.

The arrest report says a manager at the Holiday Inn Express found McNichols lighting a small fire in a stairwell. He’s also accused of pulling three fire alarms on several floors, breaking a tamper switch on the wall and causing burn marks on the property totaling $1,000 in damages.

The hotel was forced to shut down its elevator and call emergency maintenance to fix the issues McNichols caused. The report states pictures were taken of him before he was removed from the Holiday Inn Express and ran across the street to the Grand Hyatt.

While he was being detained, officers were flagged down by a guest at the Holiday Inn who said McNichols had broken into her hotel room, eaten her food and damaged some of her property. Officers found his wallet, license, shirt and shoes in the guest’s hotel room.

The guest told officers she returned to her hotel room earlier to find the door was ajar and that someone was using the shower with boots on, according to the report. She notified security and that’s when they found McNichols in the hallway outside the room. Officers discovered he gained entry to the room using a janitor’s key from the hotel, according to the report.

