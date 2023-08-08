Warren County Schools’ first day delayed by storm damage, power outage

McMINNVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The start of Warren County Schools will be delayed until Wednesday after thunderstorms damaged one school and left multiple buildings without power, school officials announced Monday night.

Originally, students were set to return to school on Tuesday.

“At this time, multiple school buildings are without power and one school sustained damage that needs to be addressed quickly,” Director of Schools Dr. Grant Swallows said.

“With no power and concerns over the state of some of our buildings, once power is restored, I have no choice but to delay the start of school.”

The severe thunderstorm moved into Warren County just before noon on Monday. There were several reports of trees down and structures damaged.

A message from Dr. Swallows: At this time, multiple school buildings are without power and one school sustained damage... Posted by Warren County Schools, TN on Monday, August 7, 2023

In nearby Spencer, several trees fell at Fall Creek Falls State Park, forcing the state to close the park because of the downed tree and lack of power.

“Both park entrances are impassable due to downed trees caused by storms. The park is without power, internet, and phone,” the park posted on its Facebook page.

The park said if you have questions about reservations or need other assistance, call the call center at 1-888-867-2757.

🚨 **PARK CLOSURE**🚨 Fall Creek Falls State Park is currently closed. Both park entrances impassable due to downed trees... Posted by Fall Creek Falls State Park on Monday, August 7, 2023

The Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office said most major roads were open as of 10:21 p.m. Monday. There are still power lines down throughout the county.

“Please be patient and understanding. The power companies that serve our area are here and working tirelessly to restore power and make all the down lines safe,” the sheriff’s office said. “We are thankful to report that there were no known injuries at this time. Our deputies will continue to assist and respond as needed.”

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.