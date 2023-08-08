Tanker overturns, closes I-65 in Robertson County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - North and southbound lanes of Interstate 65 north of Millersville were closed after a crash involving an overturned tanker truck, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol, among other agencies, investigated the crash near Mile Marker 105, south of White House.

Drivers were urged to find alternative routes while the crash was being cleared as trraffic was diverted off the interstate at Exit 104/Bethel Road.

THP said at least one person was injured in the crash.

Both North and Southbound lanes are closed. They will likely remain closed through the evening commute. — Rebekah Hammonds (@RebekahTDOT) August 7, 2023

This is a developing story. Check back for updates here.

