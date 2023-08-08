Tanker overturns, closes I-65 in Robertson County

The crash occurred between Millersville and White House, according to TDOT Smartway.
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - North and southbound lanes of Interstate 65 north of Millersville were closed after a crash involving an overturned tanker truck, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol, among other agencies, investigated the crash near Mile Marker 105, south of White House.

Drivers were urged to find alternative routes while the crash was being cleared as trraffic was diverted off the interstate at Exit 104/Bethel Road.

THP said at least one person was injured in the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates here.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WSMV severe threat
First Alert Forecast: Multiple storm risks this week
Daniel Steven Mabrey
Remains of missing Putnam County man found in Kentucky
Ismael Perez, 2, was hit and killed in a Chick-fil-A parking lot.
2-year-old hit and killed in Chick-fil-A drive thru
Former Franklin Co. Schools employee accused of sexually soliciting a minor, buying alcohol,...
Former Franklin Co. Schools employee accused of several charges involving a minor

Latest News

Covenant School parent shares impact of school shooting that took the lives of 6 people
Covenant School mom heard ‘horrific screams’ on day of deadly shooting
Neumann co-founded a bipartisan group pushing for firearm reform legislation in this month’s...
Covenant School families call for gun reform
Severe storms on Monday has forced Warren County Schools to delay opening until Wednesday....
Warren County Schools’ first day delayed by storm damage, power outage
Partners in the Struggle hosted a day of prayer before Metro Schools students return to school.
Local nonprofit holds prayer event before the first day of school in Nashville