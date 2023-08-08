Spring Hill Fire Department warns of soliciting scam

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WSMV) – The Spring Hill Fire Department wants residents to be aware of a possible, out-of-state fraudulent scheme to solicit money.

The fire department said Friday, Aug. 4, they spoke to the man accused of trying to defraud residents out of money by pretending to be a member of the Spring Hill Fire Department. The fire department said he was actively trying to defraud businesses by having them purchase sponsorships between $500 and $1,2500 for fire prevention activities.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Fire Chief Graig Temple warns citizens and businesses of an ongoing telephone scam directed at... Posted by Spring Hill Fire Department on Friday, August 4, 2023

“The Spring Hill Fire Department confirmed on Friday, August 4, after speaking with Paul Bohlander of Community Fire Stoppers in New Windsor, IL, that he was in fact fraudulently representing himself as a member of the Spring Hill Fire Department,” the department said in a media release.

Fire Chief Graig Temple said municipal fire departments rarely, if ever, seek large financial sponsorships from businesses through third parties.

“If a business has questions about the contribution, they should contact the fire department directly before issuing any payments,” Temple said.

Anyone having been impacted by Community Fire Stoppers or Paul Bohlander is encouraged to contact their local law enforcement agency and file a police report for fraud and theft.

