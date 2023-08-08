Smyrna Nissan employee dies weeks after ‘work-related incident’

“We are saddened at the loss of a supplier employee who was a valued member of the Smyrna team.”
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An employee at the Nissan Complex in Smyrna has died, weeks after being hospitalized due to a work-related incident, according to a spokesperson with Nissan.

The spokesperson said that the Smyrna supplier employee was taken to the hospital on Monday, July 17, and has now died.

A spokesperson with Nissan released the following statement:

“We are saddened at the loss of a supplier employee who was a valued member of the Smyrna team. Our deepest condolences go out to his family, friends and colleagues at this difficult time. The safety and well-being of our team members continues to be the company’s top priority.”

No other information has been released at this time. This is a developing story, check back for updates.

