‘Quick-thinking’ Portland girl credited for saving neighbor’s life

PORTLAND, Tenn. (WSMV) – A Portland, Tennessee 9-year-old is being called a hero after she saved her neighbor’s life.

Portland officials said Penny Waddell visited her neighbor-friend on July 13, as she does often to share popsicles in the summer. But this time was different.

There was no answer at the door, so Waddell felt something was wrong. She stepped inside the doorway and found her friend collapsed on the floor with blood present, officials said. Penny then ran back to her house to get her mother’s friend to call for help.

“It was determined that her friend had been in that condition for several hours, and that Penny’s actions likely saved the neighbor’s life,” Portland city officials said in a Facebook post. “We, on behalf of the City of Portland, acknowledge and thank Penny for her wise action in helping her neighbor. Congratulations to Penny! We are humbled by the bravery and compassion shown by young Penny Waddell. Her quick thinking and caring heart exemplify the true spirit of community we cherish in Portland. Penny, you are a shining example to us all.”

A photo posted to the city’s Facebook shows Penny smiling alongside city officials, along with a certificate and a gifted book about Portland.

