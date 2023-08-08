‘Quick-thinking’ Portland girl credited for saving neighbor’s life

“Her quick thinking and caring heart exemplify the true spirit of community we cherish in Portland.”
Penny Waddell of Portland is honored for saving her neighbors life.
Penny Waddell of Portland is honored for saving her neighbors life.(City of Portland)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Tenn. (WSMV) – A Portland, Tennessee 9-year-old is being called a hero after she saved her neighbor’s life.

Portland officials said Penny Waddell visited her neighbor-friend on July 13, as she does often to share popsicles in the summer. But this time was different.

There was no answer at the door, so Waddell felt something was wrong. She stepped inside the doorway and found her friend collapsed on the floor with blood present, officials said. Penny then ran back to her house to get her mother’s friend to call for help.

“It was determined that her friend had been in that condition for several hours, and that Penny’s actions likely saved the neighbor’s life,” Portland city officials said in a Facebook post. “We, on behalf of the City of Portland, acknowledge and thank Penny for her wise action in helping her neighbor. Congratulations to Penny! We are humbled by the bravery and compassion shown by young Penny Waddell. Her quick thinking and caring heart exemplify the true spirit of community we cherish in Portland. Penny, you are a shining example to us all.”

A photo posted to the city’s Facebook shows Penny smiling alongside city officials, along with a certificate and a gifted book about Portland.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A tanker truck rolled over on I-65, causing the interstate to be shut down.
Tanker overturns, closes I-65 in Robertson County
WSMV severe threat
First Alert Forecast: Multiple storm risks this week
Ismael Perez, 2, was hit and killed in a Chick-fil-A parking lot.
2-year-old hit and killed in Chick-fil-A drive thru
Daniel Steven Mabrey
Remains of missing Putnam County man found in Kentucky
Former Franklin Co. Schools employee accused of sexually soliciting a minor, buying alcohol,...
Former Franklin Co. Schools employee accused of several charges involving a minor

Latest News

Severe storm damage across East Tennessee
First August EF2 tornado in 70 years touches down in Knox County, NWS says
Students protest gun violence in schools at the legislative plaza and state Capitol Monday,...
Date for Tennessee special session on public safety to be set soon
2 caught stealing $400K worth of Nike shoes, said MPD
2 men accused of stealing $400K worth of Nike shoes, failed to outrun police
Hendersonville Fire Department
Man hospitalized after house fire in Hendersonville