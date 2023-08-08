Police suspend search for suspect after pursuit in Mount Juliet, 2 in custody
Following an extensive searching utilizing K9s and a helicopter, police called off the search for the suspect at 4 p.m.
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two suspects are in custody while one remains at large following a pursuit in Mount Juliet on Tuesday afternoon.
Mount Juliet Police said a pursuit ended on I-40 West at a rest area just after 2:30 p.m.
Two suspects were taken into custody there, however, one suspect was able to run away. Police said the man was wearing a blue shirt and dark pants and ran in the direction of Athletes Way, NW Rutland Road and Hunting Hills.
Following an extensive search utilizing K9s and a helicopter, police called off the search for the suspect at 4 p.m. MJPD said officers will remain in the area.
Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.