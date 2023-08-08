Police suspend search for suspect after pursuit in Mount Juliet, 2 in custody

Following an extensive searching utilizing K9s and a helicopter, police called off the search for the suspect at 4 p.m.
Mt. Juliet Police Department logo
Mt. Juliet Police Department logo(MJPD)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two suspects are in custody while one remains at large following a pursuit in Mount Juliet on Tuesday afternoon.

Mount Juliet Police said a pursuit ended on I-40 West at a rest area just after 2:30 p.m.

Two suspects were taken into custody there, however, one suspect was able to run away. Police said the man was wearing a blue shirt and dark pants and ran in the direction of Athletes Way, NW Rutland Road and Hunting Hills.

Following an extensive search utilizing K9s and a helicopter, police called off the search for the suspect at 4 p.m. MJPD said officers will remain in the area.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A tanker truck rolled over on I-65, causing the interstate to be shut down.
Tanker overturns, closes I-65 in Robertson County
Former Franklin Co. Schools employee accused of sexually soliciting a minor, buying alcohol,...
Former Franklin Co. Schools employee accused of several charges involving a minor
Daniel Steven Mabrey
Remains of missing Putnam County man found in Kentucky
WSMV severe threat
First Alert Forecast: Multiple storm risks this week
Ismael Perez, 2, was hit and killed in a Chick-fil-A parking lot.
2-year-old hit and killed in Chick-fil-A drive thru

Latest News

“Her quick thinking and caring heart exemplify the true spirit of community we cherish in...
Portland girl honored as a hero
Man hospitalized after house fire
Clarksville man dies after crash
Nissan logo generic
Smyrna Nissan employee dies weeks after ‘work-related incident’