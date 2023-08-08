Police suspend search for suspect after pursuit in Mount Juliet, 2 in custody

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two suspects are in custody while one remains at large following a pursuit in Mount Juliet on Tuesday afternoon.

Mount Juliet Police said a pursuit ended on I-40 West at a rest area just after 2:30 p.m.

Two suspects were taken into custody there, however, one suspect was able to run away. Police said the man was wearing a blue shirt and dark pants and ran in the direction of Athletes Way, NW Rutland Road and Hunting Hills.

Following an extensive search utilizing K9s and a helicopter, police called off the search for the suspect at 4 p.m. MJPD said officers will remain in the area.

MJAlert: The pursuit ended on I-40W at the rest area. 2 suspects in custody, but 1 ran away. Description to follow. — Mt. Juliet Police (@MtJulietPolice) August 8, 2023

MJAlert: Officers are searching for a Black Male, wearing a blue shirt and dark pants in the area of Athletes Way, NW Rutland Rd, and Hunting Hills. — Mt. Juliet Police (@MtJulietPolice) August 8, 2023

MJAlert: The last suspect was not located, and the intensive search with K9 and Helicopter is complete. Additional officers will remain in the area. — Mt. Juliet Police (@MtJulietPolice) August 8, 2023

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.