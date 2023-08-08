PHOTOS: Suspect wanted after allegedly breaking gas station clerk’s arm during assault in Smyrna

Police say the suspect assaulted the clerk at the North Lowry Street Shell Gas Station at the Smyrna Walmart on July 27.
Suspect wanted after breaking gas station clerks arm during assault in Smyrna
Suspect wanted after breaking gas station clerks arm during assault in Smyrna(Heather Kent | Smyrna Police Department)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly broke a gas station clerk’s arm during an assault in Smyrna.

Police say the suspect assaulted the clerk at the North Lowry Street Shell Gas Station at the Smyrna Walmart on July 27.

The clerk was attacked, which resulted in a broken arm, according to police.

“Please contact Det. Hannah with any information 615-267-5146 or stephen.hannah@townofsmyrna.org,” SPD said.

