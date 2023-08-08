PHOTOS: Gov. Lee celebrates Indy 500 winner, Tennessee native Newgarden

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee’s own Indy 500 winner was welcomed back to the state he calls home by Governor Bill Lee.

Lee and his wife Maria Lee welcomed the two-time Indy Car champ Josef Newgarden back to town following his Indy 500 victory in May.

“We can’t wait to host racing fans in Nashville again next year for the 2024 IndyCar series finale at the @MusicCityGP,” Lee said.

The Hendersonville native was able to win the Indy 500 in his 12th attempt by passing Marcus Ericsson on the final lap.

“For me, I was here with the attitude that we were winning, or we were putting the car in the wall,” Newgarden said. “I didn’t care what the other result was. It was winning or nothing.”

Newgarden said there was no way he was walking out of there without going for it.

“That’s what the Indy 500 is all about,” Newgarden said. “You either win the race or you didn’t, and you leave here with a broken heart.”

