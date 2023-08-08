PHOTOS: Gov. Lee celebrates Indy 500 winner, Tennessee native Newgarden

Lee and his wife Maria Lee welcomed the two-time Indy Car champ Josef Newgarden back to town following his Indy 500 victory.
Gov. Lee celebrates Indy 500 winner, Tennessee native Newgarden
Gov. Lee celebrates Indy 500 winner, Tennessee native Newgarden(Gov. Bill Lee)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee’s own Indy 500 winner was welcomed back to the state he calls home by Governor Bill Lee.

Lee and his wife Maria Lee welcomed the two-time Indy Car champ Josef Newgarden back to town following his Indy 500 victory in May.

“We can’t wait to host racing fans in Nashville again next year for the 2024 IndyCar series finale at the @MusicCityGP,” Lee said.

The Hendersonville native was able to win the Indy 500 in his 12th attempt by passing Marcus Ericsson on the final lap.

“For me, I was here with the attitude that we were winning, or we were putting the car in the wall,” Newgarden said. “I didn’t care what the other result was. It was winning or nothing.”

Newgarden said there was no way he was walking out of there without going for it.

“That’s what the Indy 500 is all about,” Newgarden said. “You either win the race or you didn’t, and you leave here with a broken heart.”

Related Coverage:
‘It was winning or nothing’: Josef Newgarden talks with WSMV after winning Indy 500
State proclaims Josef Newgarden Day ahead of Music City Grand Prix
Caption

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A tanker truck rolled over on I-65, causing the interstate to be shut down.
Tanker overturns, closes I-65 in Robertson County
WSMV severe threat
First Alert Forecast: Multiple storm risks this week
Daniel Steven Mabrey
Remains of missing Putnam County man found in Kentucky
Former Franklin Co. Schools employee accused of sexually soliciting a minor, buying alcohol,...
Former Franklin Co. Schools employee accused of several charges involving a minor
Ismael Perez, 2, was hit and killed in a Chick-fil-A parking lot.
2-year-old hit and killed in Chick-fil-A drive thru

Latest News

Scattered strong - severe storms are possible from Wednesday afternoon through Wednesday night.
First Alert Forecast: Multiple rounds of strong - severe storms Wednesday & Wednesday night
Wilson County Fair-Tennessee State Fair kicks off
New safety measures in place for Wilson Co.-TN State Fair, here’s what you need to know
FILE
Spring Hill Fire Department warns of soliciting scam
A home on Drakes Creek caught fire early Tuesday morning in Hendersonville.
Man hospitalized after house fire in Hendersonville