Nolensville Little League one win away from 3rd straight World Series appearance

The boys from Tennessee will face off against Florida in the regional championship at 4 p.m. on Tuesday.
Nolensville Little League is close to becoming the first team to ever play in the LLWS three years in a row.
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Little leaguers from Nolensville are at it again as they are one win away from making it to a third straight Little League World Series.

In an elimination game rematch against Georgia in the Southeast Regional, Nolensville won 4-0 on Monday.

The boys from Tennessee will face off against Florida in the regional championship at 4 p.m. on Tuesday. The winner will head to the 2023 Little League Baseball World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

The LLWS is set for Aug. 16-27.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

