Nolensville Little League one win away from 3rd straight World Series appearance

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Little leaguers from Nolensville are at it again as they are one win away from making it to a third straight Little League World Series.

In an elimination game rematch against Georgia in the Southeast Regional, Nolensville won 4-0 on Monday.

The boys from Tennessee will face off against Florida in the regional championship at 4 p.m. on Tuesday. The winner will head to the 2023 Little League Baseball World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

The LLWS is set for Aug. 16-27.

Nolensville wins!!! Amazing display of great defense, pitching and hitting today.



Championship game is set for tomorrow against Florida at 4pm cst on ESPN. Winner goes to Williamsport!

🖤💛🖤💛#ourtime pic.twitter.com/ilvnu0XuEQ — Nolensville Little League Baseball (@NolensvilleLLB) August 7, 2023

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.