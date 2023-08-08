New TN law elevates safety measures for student athletes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - As the school year commences in Tennessee, a new law is enforcing coaches are trained on emergency situations for the well-being of young athletes.

Coaches across the state are now required to undergo specialized training on concussions, CPR, sudden cardiac arrest, and to pass a comprehensive background check. House Bill 0457 was designed to enhance student athlete safety, according to lawmakers.

Pete Froedden, the athletic director at James Lawson High School, said all of their coaches are trained on what to do in those dire situations, as required by the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association (TSSAA). Froedden said it’s important to be able to recognize the signs of a serious injury or health problem.

“It’s just an awareness and if you see something, do something kind of thing,” Froedden said. “We want to take precautions early. We don’t want to allow that student athlete to push through something they shouldn’t try to push through.”

Froedden highlighted the school’s commitment to preparedness by ensuring coaches have access to automated external defibrillators (AEDs) and first aid kits, ready to address any unforeseen emergencies.

To maintain a proactive approach, the school requires all student athletes to get annual physical examinations. This way medical professionals can detect potential health issues early on.

Richard Stewart, girls’ soccer coach at Lawson High School, told WSMV 4 it’s important to catch health conditions and injuries early. He knows first-hand the importance of recognizing the signs of head injuries after witnessing players sustain a concussion.

“If you see a drastic personality change, for example, if a child is bubbly and happy most of the time when they talk to you but all of a sudden, they are very lethargic after a blow to the head, and not as engaged… we are going to the emergency room,” Stewart said.

