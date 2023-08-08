New safety measures in place for Wilson Co.-TN State Fair, here’s what you need to know

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Wilson County-Tennessee State Fair is set to kick off soon, but before going, you need to know about some new safety measures that have been implemented.

The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office said a new clear bag policy is in place, among other safety measures.

“The safety and security of fairgoers remains a top priority at the Wilson County-Tennessee State Fair,” the WCSO said. “With this standard of uncompromised safety in mind, Wilson County Promotions and law enforcement officials have been working cohesively the last few years on additions and enhancements to existing protocols to provide the safest environment possible for all attendees.”

Here’s what fairgoers can expect at the fair:

High-frequency metal detectors at entry gates No guns or weapons will be allowed inside.

Clear Bag Policy, below is a list of approved bags Clear plastic, vinyl or PVC bags that do not exceed 12″x6″x12″ – a logo no larger than 4.5″x3.4″ can be displayed on one side of a permissible clear bag. One-gallon clear plastic freezer bag (Ziploc bag or similar) Small clutch bags no larger than 4.5″x6.5″ – approximately the size of a hand, with or without a handle or strap. Medical necessary items (after proper inspection and tagging) Diaper bags accompanied with a baby (after proper inspection and tagging)

Something to remember: All bags are subject to search by law enforcement.

The unauthorized use of Drones (UAS) is strictly prohibited during the Wilson County-Tennessee State Fair. Citations will be issued to anyone caught violating this policy.



“We also urge parents who are accompanied by children to take advantage of the photo booths located at each of the gates. This will enable workers/law enforcement officials to get a better description of a child should they get separated from their guardian. It’s important to always remain vigilant and stay in very close proximity with small children on any given night due to the high influx of fairgoers who are attending,” WCSO said.

