MNPS parents concerned after dismantled playground equipment scattered outside Green Hills school

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - As students head back to class Tuesday, parents at a Green Hills Metro Nashville Public School say they are concerned for students’ safety.

Pieces of playground equipment were found lying in front of the school. There were overturned slides, stakes sticking out of the ground, and even piles of nails and screws lying in front of Percy Priest Elementary School.

A concerned parent sent WSMV4 a video showing the piles of equipment a day before school started.

“There are kids coming to pay in the morning with this,” he said. “This is their playground. Just some heavy equipment laying around. No big deal.”

WSMV4 asked MNPS why the playground was left scattered across the front of the school. We also wanted to know when the contractor responsible plans to clean it up.

MNPS said the playground behind the school is being moved to the front. It’s part of the construction the school is undergoing for a new building. There’s no timeline for when the contractor responsible for the playground plans to use the equipment or remove it.

In the meantime, the school told families the area will not be used, and students can play on another playground in the back.

Its construction parents, students, and staff will deal with this upcoming year. As kids left after their first day of school, people said the scene in front is part of the construction process.

“It’s going to progress and it’s going to be beautiful once it’s done,” said Elaine Mayer. “You know, Field of Dreams.”

