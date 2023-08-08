Metro Schools working with NDOT to improve traffic at new high school in Bellevue

BELLEVUE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Bumper-to-bumper traffic could be seen on Highway 70 Tuesday morning on the first day of class at the new James Lawson High School.

Metro Nashville Public Schools (MNPS) said they are working with the Nashville Department of Transportation to better control the traffic light at the entrance and exit to the school.

By Tuesday afternoon, a Metro Police officer was helping manually control the light, which made school pickup, much smoother.

MNPS spokesman Sean Braisted sent WSMV4 this response about the traffic on the first day of school at James Lawson.

“We anticipated some first day challenges considering it is a completely new facility in a new area, and there are some finishing touches being done to the infrastructure this week. We will continue working with NDOT and other agencies to review the data and information gathered to seek improvements to signal timing and traffic flow for students, parents, and staff.”

Dump trucks and construction crews could also be seen outside the school, appearing to repave the driveway.

