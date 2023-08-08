Metro Schools working with NDOT to improve traffic at new high school in Bellevue

By Tuesday afternoon, a Metro Police officer was helping manually control the light, which made school pickup, much smoother.
Bumper to bumper traffic could be seen on Highway 70 outside the new James Lawson High School...
Bumper to bumper traffic could be seen on Highway 70 outside the new James Lawson High School on the first day of class.(WSMV)
By Michael Warrick
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELLEVUE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Bumper-to-bumper traffic could be seen on Highway 70 Tuesday morning on the first day of class at the new James Lawson High School.

Metro Nashville Public Schools (MNPS) said they are working with the Nashville Department of Transportation to better control the traffic light at the entrance and exit to the school.

By Tuesday afternoon, a Metro Police officer was helping manually control the light, which made school pickup, much smoother.

MNPS spokesman Sean Braisted sent WSMV4 this response about the traffic on the first day of school at James Lawson.

“We anticipated some first day challenges considering it is a completely new facility in a new area, and there are some finishing touches being done to the infrastructure this week. We will continue working with NDOT and other agencies to review the data and information gathered to seek improvements to signal timing and traffic flow for students, parents, and staff.”

Dump trucks and construction crews could also be seen outside the school, appearing to repave the driveway.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A tanker truck rolled over on I-65, causing the interstate to be shut down.
Tanker overturns, closes I-65 in Robertson County
Former Franklin Co. Schools employee accused of sexually soliciting a minor, buying alcohol,...
Former Franklin Co. Schools employee accused of several charges involving a minor
Daniel Steven Mabrey
Remains of missing Putnam County man found in Kentucky
WSMV severe threat
First Alert Forecast: Multiple storm risks this week
Ismael Perez, 2, was hit and killed in a Chick-fil-A parking lot.
2-year-old hit and killed in Chick-fil-A drive thru

Latest News

The Fairfield Four arrive for the Americana Honors & Awards show Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, in...
Grammy award-winning singer receives life-changing hearing device
Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day. Lisa Spencer tells us what to expect in the First Alert...
Tuesday evening First Alert forecast
A man hit while pushing car out of the road dies, a Fort Campbell soldier killed in a...
Tuesday evening news update
MNPS parents concerned after dismantled playground equipment scattered outside Green Hills school
MNPS parents concerned after dismantled playground equipment scattered outside Green Hills school