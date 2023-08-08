Man hospitalized after house fire in Hendersonville
The fire occurred at a home on Drakes Creek off Old Hickory Lake.
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 9:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HENDERSONVILLE Tenn. (WSMV) - An early morning house fire left a home severely damaged, and one person injured near Old Hickory Lake in Hendersonville.
According to the Hendersonville Fire Department, crews were called to a home on Lake Terrace Court that caught fire shortly after 2 a.m. Fire investigators continue to work the scene to determine the cause of the fire.
A man was transported from the scene for smoke inhalation, according to HFD.
