Man hospitalized after house fire in Hendersonville

HENDERSONVILLE Tenn. (WSMV) - An early morning house fire left a home severely damaged, and one person injured near Old Hickory Lake in Hendersonville.

According to the Hendersonville Fire Department, crews were called to a home on Lake Terrace Court that caught fire shortly after 2 a.m. Fire investigators continue to work the scene to determine the cause of the fire.

A man was transported from the scene for smoke inhalation, according to HFD.

