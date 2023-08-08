Man hospitalized after house fire in Hendersonville

The fire occurred at a home on Drakes Creek off Old Hickory Lake.
Hendersonville Fire Department
Hendersonville Fire Department(HFD)
By Tony Garcia
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 9:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HENDERSONVILLE Tenn. (WSMV) - An early morning house fire left a home severely damaged, and one person injured near Old Hickory Lake in Hendersonville.

According to the Hendersonville Fire Department, crews were called to a home on Lake Terrace Court that caught fire shortly after 2 a.m. Fire investigators continue to work the scene to determine the cause of the fire.

A man was transported from the scene for smoke inhalation, according to HFD.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

