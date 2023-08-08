Local nonprofit holds prayer event before the first day of school in Nashville

Partners In The Struggle holds back-to-school prayer event for students, parents, teachers, faculty, and student resources officers before the first day of school.
Outside of Napier Elementary a group of community members held hands praying for the start of a new school year for Davidson County students.
By Danielle Jackson
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 11:20 PM CDT
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Outside of Napier Elementary School, a group of community members held hands praying for the start of a new school year for Davidson County students.

Partners In The Struggle, a local nonprofit supporting murdered victims’ families, held a Back to School Day of Prayer event Monday evening to pray for students, parents, teachers, faculty, and student resource officers before the first day of school.

Spiritual leaders, community members and the founder of the organization, Earl Jordan, all shared prayers uplifting the community, asking for protection and guidance as this new school year begins.

“To keep them from all manners of evil and abuse,” Pastor Terry Wells said during the prayer event.

As hundreds of thousands of children go back to the classroom, concerns over safety lingers for many, including Nashville parent Jacketa Bell.

“I just have to hope and pray that they’re covered and that they’ll make it back home everyday,” said Bell.

Bell attended the Partners in the Struggle back to school day of prayer event on Fairfield Avenue.

“It’s nice what he’s doing because we definitely need the prayer not just for the kids but the whole school administration,” said Bell.

Partner’s in the Struggle is a nonprofit that supports murdered victims’ families while speaking out against gun violence, something that hits close to home for Bell.

“I lost my mom at the age of 18 on my graduation day, so I know how that feels all too well and that’s another fear that I have for my kids,” said Bell.

She appreciates this organization and the founder Earl Jordan for praying for all Davidson County students, teachers, faculty and student resource officers.

“It’s bad stuff from the streets spilling into the school system,” said Pastor Willis Cater Jr.

Cater believes prayer brings new outcomes. He said it’s important to uplift communities through prayer.

“We know we can’t always be present with our children, our loved ones at school, so we need somebody who can be there at all times to keep his arms of protection all around us,” said Cater.

With hope and prayer, Bell said these tools will give her the peace needed as a parent in this day and age.

“I can only hope things will go as they’re supposed to and not let fear take over so that’s my goal,” said Bell.

The first day of school for Metro Schools is Aug. 8.

