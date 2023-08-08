Fort Campbell soldier dies in motorcycle crash

The 26-year-old was involved in a deadly crash on Friday.
Clarksville Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcycle on Fort Campbell...
Clarksville Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcycle on Fort Campbell Boulevard.
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 1:38 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police confirmed a Fort Campbell soldier was the motorcyclist who died in a Friday night crash in Clarksville.

Previous Coverage
Motorcycle driver killed in Clarksville crash

The crash involving a motorcycle and another vehicle happened just before 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of Fort Campbell Boulevard and Quinn Lane.

Fort Campbell soldier Michael McMillan, 26, was on the motorcycle and died as a result of the crash. His military unit and family have been notified of his passing.

Police did not release how the crash occurred.

