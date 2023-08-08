Fort Campbell soldier dies in motorcycle crash

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police confirmed a Fort Campbell soldier was the motorcyclist who died in a Friday night crash in Clarksville.

The crash involving a motorcycle and another vehicle happened just before 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of Fort Campbell Boulevard and Quinn Lane.

Fort Campbell soldier Michael McMillan, 26, was on the motorcycle and died as a result of the crash. His military unit and family have been notified of his passing.

Police did not release how the crash occurred.

