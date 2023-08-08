Former teacher’s aide accused of sending nude photos over Snapchat to middle schoolers in Franklin Co.

The woman allegedly had friended several middle school students on Snapchat.
Kristi Jolynn Whelan was arrested on Aug. 6 after the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office began investigating her on Aug. 4 for a complaint of inappropriate behavi
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 7:25 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WINCHESTER, Tenn. (WSMV) - A former North Middle School teacher’s assistant is accused of soliciting inappropriate photos over Snapchat to minors in Franklin County.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said Kristi Whelan, 39, was arrested on Sunday on several charges involving minors. Whelan is accused of buying alcohol, providing THC pens and sending nude photos to and for underage students at North Middle School.

The FCSO investigated Whelan on Friday after reports that she provided alcoholic beverages to minors. One day later, police discovered the woman was responsible for sending inappropriate photos to two juveniles.

Police said in one photo, Whelan appeared nude, and her face was not shown. A tattoo on the right arm identified the woman in the photo as Whelan.

One of the victims’ mothers brought him into the sheriff’s office on Saturday to discuss the incident. The victim said the two had a few short conversations and said he met with Whelan in person two months ago to pick up a “weed cart” he had asked her to purchase.

He said Whelan also sent him a picture of her in a bikini and towel.

Whelan has been released after posting a $50,000 bond, and a court date has been set for Nov. 18.

The Franklin County School District said Whalen is no longer employed by the school district.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

