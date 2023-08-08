First Alert Forecast: Strong Storms on Wednesday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -First Alert Weather Day for Wednesday late day as showers & storms will redevelop in the Mid State and southern Kentucky in the afternoon and continue through Wednesday night. Several storms will be strong - severe with gusty wind and possibly isolated tornadoes. Off and on rain and storms possible the rest of the week.

THROUGH TONIGHT:

As we approach the evening drive, some sunshine will reappear. Tonight looks very pleasant. It’ll be partly cloudy and mild with lows in the 60s by sunrise.

WEDNESDAY - FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY:

Wednesday will start with some sunshine. Then, clouds and some showers and storms will move in. If we get enough sunshine, a few storms could become strong - severe during the afternoon. The high will be in the mid 80s.

Strong wind at all levels of the atmosphere tomorrow night will make for additional strong - severe storms. Damaging wind gusts will be the main severe component with any of these storms. Tornado warnings will be possible. Review your tornado safety plan today.

Storms will wind down early Thursday morning, moving off the Cumberland Plateau. The low will be in the low 70s.

Strong storms with damaging winds are possible on Wednesday and Wednesday night. (wsmv)

THURSDAY AND FRIDAY:

Drier weather will develop by mid morning on Thursday. The high will again be in the mid 80s.

Friday looks seasonable and mainly dry. The high will be near 90.

Friday night. A few more storms may move in from the west during the evening.

SATURDAY AND SUNDAY:

A few more storms can be expected mainly Saturday, but not a washout. The high will be near 90.

Isolated storms again possible Sunday with a high near 90.

NEXT WEEK:

Monday brings another chance of storms, but Tuesday will be partly cloudy. Both days will have highs in the upper 80s.

