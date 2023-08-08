First Alert Forecast: Multiple rounds of strong - severe storms Wednesday & Wednesday night

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Showers & storms will redevelop in the Mid State and southern Kentucky Wednesday afternoon and continue through Wednesday night. Several storms will be strong - severe with gusty wind and possibly isolated tornadoes.

THROUGH TONIGHT:

Clouds will remain in place for several hours this afternoon. As we approach the evening commute however, some sunshine will reappear. Highs today will be in the low - mid 80s.

Tonight looks very pleasant. It’ll be partly cloudy and mild with lows in the 60s by sunrise.

WEDNESDAY - FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY:

We’ll start Wednesday with some sunshine. Then, clouds and some showers and storms will move in. If we get enough sunshine, a few storms could become strong - severe during the afternoon.

Scattered strong - severe storms are possible from Wednesday afternoon through Wednesday night. (WSMV)

Strong wind at all levels of the atmosphere tomorrow night will make for additional strong - severe storms. Damaging wind gusts will be the main severe component with any of these storms. Tornado warnings will be possible. Review your tornado safety plan today.

Storms will wind down early Thursday morning, moving off the Cumberland Plateau.

THURSDAY & BEYOND:

Drier weather will develop by mid morning on Thursday.

Friday looks seasonable and mainly dry.

We’ll have to watch Friday night. A few more storms may move in from the west during the evening.

Then, a few more storms can be expected mainly Saturday and Monday of next week with a mix of clouds and sunshine and highs around 90 degrees.

