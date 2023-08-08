First Alert Forecast: Calm before more storms

After an active day of weather yesterday, we’ll calm things down for our day today.

Clouds and sunshine will mix this afternoon with temperatures in the mid-80s across the Mid State. Tonight will be partly clear with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

FIRST ALERT DAY TOMORROW

Wednesday will start off dry, but a cold front is expected to move in later in the day and fire off some scattered showers and thunderstorms late in the day Wednesday and into the overnight hours as well. There is another threat for strong to severe storms with damaging wind gusts being the main concern once again. Make sure you stick with WSMV in the coming days for the latest updates on the timing and severe threats.

Off and on showers and storms will continue into our Thursday with highs in the lower 80 in the afternoon.

We’ll dry things out Friday with temperatures pushing back near 90.

A shower and storm cannot be ruled out for the weekend, but it’s not looking like a washout with highs in the upper 80s and near 90 Saturday and Sunday.

