Father Charles Strobel remembered by those he served at Room In The Inn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Father Charles Strobel, the founder of a longtime Nashville organization that helped the homeless, died over the weekend.

On Monday, friends spent part of the day praying at Room In The Inn, mourning while feeding thousands of homeless people, just like Strobel would have done.

It’s a building thousands of people turn to for help and a place Rachel Hester said she’s worked in more than 30 years. It’s a place now filled with sadness.

“There’s a huge hole in my life,” Hester said.

A hole Hester said one person used to constantly fill with reminders to love and help as many people as possible is now empty.

“He was my person, my friend, my colleague, my mentor,” Hester said.

The founder of the nonprofit organization, 80-year-old Strobel, died Sunday morning.

“We were notified that Charles Stobel passed away in his sleep, but we’ve been planning for this day and his passing for a long time because he had struggled with Parkinson’s,” Hester said.

But that struggle didn’t stop him from calling in and finding ways to help more people until the end.

“He was every present to us until he couldn’t be,” Hester said.

Since 1985, Strobel has used Room In The Inn to help thousands of homeless people get food, housing, education, and resources all over the city, including James Tate.

“The guy who passed away really spared me a lot because of what they do for me at Room In The Inn,” Tate said. “They are there for me, they inspire me, they help me, and gave me the gift of understanding what it takes to have a goal.”

Hester said they’ll keep working every day to make Strobel proud.

“He was my person, and I hope I was his,” Hester said.

