Father Charles Strobel remembered by those he served at Room In The Inn

Strobel changed many lives through his work at the nonprofit agency he formed to help the homeless in Nashville.
Father Charles Strobel, the founder of Room In The Inn, passed away at the age of 80.
By Sharon Danquah
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 7:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Father Charles Strobel, the founder of a longtime Nashville organization that helped the homeless, died over the weekend.

On Monday, friends spent part of the day praying at Room In The Inn, mourning while feeding thousands of homeless people, just like Strobel would have done.

It’s a building thousands of people turn to for help and a place Rachel Hester said she’s worked in more than 30 years. It’s a place now filled with sadness.

“There’s a huge hole in my life,” Hester said.

A hole Hester said one person used to constantly fill with reminders to love and help as many people as possible is now empty.

“He was my person, my friend, my colleague, my mentor,” Hester said.

The founder of the nonprofit organization, 80-year-old Strobel, died Sunday morning.

“We were notified that Charles Stobel passed away in his sleep, but we’ve been planning for this day and his passing for a long time because he had struggled with Parkinson’s,” Hester said.

But that struggle didn’t stop him from calling in and finding ways to help more people until the end.

“He was every present to us until he couldn’t be,” Hester said.

Since 1985, Strobel has used Room In The Inn to help thousands of homeless people get food, housing, education, and resources all over the city, including James Tate.

“The guy who passed away really spared me a lot because of what they do for me at Room In The Inn,” Tate said. “They are there for me, they inspire me, they help me, and gave me the gift of understanding what it takes to have a goal.”

Hester said they’ll keep working every day to make Strobel proud.

“He was my person, and I hope I was his,” Hester said.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carly Pearce, known for hit songs “What He Didn’t Do” and “I Hope You’re Happy Now,” is set to...
Carly Pearce to no longer sing at Music City Grand Prix
A tanker truck rolled over on I-65, causing the interstate to be shut down.
I-65 closed after tanker rollover crash
Lebanon Police Department
Crash with injuries shuts down all lanes of I-40 Westbound, Lebanon Police say
WSMV severe threat
First Alert Forecast: Multiple storm risks this week
Nash Pink Ride hopes to provide a safer experience for drivers and passengers.
Nash Pink Ride offers safe rides for women

Latest News

FILE - Director William Friedkin poses for portraits after interviews for his film "Killer Joe"...
William Friedkin, Oscar-winning director of ‘The Exorcist’ and ‘The French Connection,’ dies at 87
Former Franklin Co. Schools employee accused of sexually soliciting a minor, buying alcohol,...
Former teacher’s aide accused of sending nude photos over Snapchat to middle schoolers in Franklin Co.
WSMV4 Chief Investigative reporter Jeremy Finley attempts to interview Todd Dean at a Cool...
Accused ‘selfie scammer’ doesn’t show for court, but found by WSMV4 at poker game
A family who lived in a South Nashville apartment complex said they’ve had six months of misery.
Family waiting for insurance relief after fire