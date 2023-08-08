Classic 50′s Chevy truck stolen in Marshall County
Deputies believe the truck was stolen between the hours of 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Deputies in Marshall County are asking the public to be on the lookout for a classic 1950′s truck that was stolen from a home on Friday.
Marshall County Sheriff’s Office said the truck, a 1958 Chevrolet Apache pickup, was stolen from a home on Nashville Highway north of Chapel Hill.
“If you have any information, please call the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office at 931-359-6122. Contact Captain Jimmy Oliver,” MCSO said.
