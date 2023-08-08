Classic 50′s Chevy truck stolen in Marshall County

Deputies believe the truck was stolen between the hours of 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.
Classic 50's truck stolen in Marshall County
Classic 50's truck stolen in Marshall County(Marshall County Sheriff's Office)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Deputies in Marshall County are asking the public to be on the lookout for a classic 1950′s truck that was stolen from a home on Friday.

Marshall County Sheriff’s Office said the truck, a 1958 Chevrolet Apache pickup, was stolen from a home on Nashville Highway north of Chapel Hill.

Deputies believe the truck was stolen between the hours of 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

“If you have any information, please call the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office at 931-359-6122. Contact Captain Jimmy Oliver,” MCSO said.

Truck was stolen from a residence on Nashville Hwy north of Chapel Hill on August 4th 2023 between the hours of 10am and...

Posted by Marshall County Sheriff's Office Tennessee on Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A tanker truck rolled over on I-65, causing the interstate to be shut down.
Tanker overturns, closes I-65 in Robertson County
WSMV severe threat
First Alert Forecast: Multiple storm risks this week
Daniel Steven Mabrey
Remains of missing Putnam County man found in Kentucky
Former Franklin Co. Schools employee accused of sexually soliciting a minor, buying alcohol,...
Former Franklin Co. Schools employee accused of several charges involving a minor
Ismael Perez, 2, was hit and killed in a Chick-fil-A parking lot.
2-year-old hit and killed in Chick-fil-A drive thru

Latest News

Scattered strong - severe storms are likely in the Mid State Wednesday afternoon & Wednesday...
First Alert Forecast: Multiple rounds of strong - severe storms Wednesday & Wednesday night
Clarksville Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcycle on Fort Campbell...
Fort Campbell soldier dies in motorcycle crash
Clarksville Police said a man pushing a car on 101st Airborne Division Parkway was struck by...
Clarksville man hit by car while helping stranded driver dies days later
Wilson County Fair-Tennessee State Fair kicks off
New safety measures in place for Wilson Co.-TN State Fair, here’s what you need to know