Classic 50′s Chevy truck stolen in Marshall County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Deputies in Marshall County are asking the public to be on the lookout for a classic 1950′s truck that was stolen from a home on Friday.

Marshall County Sheriff’s Office said the truck, a 1958 Chevrolet Apache pickup, was stolen from a home on Nashville Highway north of Chapel Hill.

Deputies believe the truck was stolen between the hours of 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

“If you have any information, please call the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office at 931-359-6122. Contact Captain Jimmy Oliver,” MCSO said.

