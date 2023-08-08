Clarksville man hit by car while helping stranded driver dies days later

The man had stopped to help push a broken down car when he was hit by another vehicle.
Clarksville Police said a man pushing a car on 101st Airborne Division Parkway was struck by...
Clarksville Police said a man pushing a car on 101st Airborne Division Parkway was struck by another vehicle on Wednesday night.(Clarksville Police Department)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 1:22 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man who was hit by a car while helping a stranded motorist has died from his injuries nearly one week later.

Clarksville police said Harry Roman, 44, was assisting a person whose car had broken down on the 101st Airborne Division Parkway near Ringgold Road last Wednesday night. Roman was pushing the car out of the roadway when he was hit from behind by another vehicle.

Previous Coverage
Pedestrian pushing car struck in Clarksville

Roman was airlifted to Nashville and remained on life-support until his passing on Aug. 7, police said.

The identity of the driver has not been released. Anyone with information is asked to contact FACT Investigator Gadberry at (931) 648-0656.

