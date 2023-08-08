Accused ‘selfie scammer’ doesn’t show for court, but found by WSMV4 at poker game

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Aug. 4 marked the sixth time Jill Schardein has made the trip from Bowling Green, Kentucky, to a courtroom in Nashville, all to send a direct message to the man who she, and women across the country, have come to call the “selfie scammer.”

“You cannot continue to get away with this,” Schardein said. “This is the reason I am pursuing and pursuing because I want him stopped.”

Schardein is among the women who spoke with WSMV4 Investigates who said Todd Dean, a self-described “entrepreneur” in Nashville, deceived them into relationships in order to live off their money and eventually obtain unpaid loans for Nashville Sanjara Wellness, a mental health center he wanted to open in Kentucky.

Several of the woman are now suing, hoping to recoup their losses, or have already received judgements against him.

The property for Sanjara, which has yet to open, is now listed for sale, for $3.4 million dollars.

The women suing Dean hope that if the property sells, they could file liens, if need be, to be repaid.

In July, a Nashville woman, who asked not to be identified, received a $71,192.16 default judgment against Sanjara after Dean failed to show up for court.

At Schardein’s last court appearance, Dean did not appear as well.

But WSMV4 Investigates found Dean heading into a poker game at a Cool Springs bar.

After reminding Dean that we’d repeatedly tried to reach him by phone and in person, we asked him who so many women across the country claim that he owes them money, and if he was using that money to support his lifestyle, but he did not respond.

“He’s still continuing to live this life. Yes. Absolutely,” Schardein said.

