2 men accused of stealing $400K worth of Nike shoes, failed to outrun police

By Myracle Evans
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 9:22 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two men are accused of stealing Nike shoes from a railroad shipping container.

Terry Sullivan and Rober Doyle are charged with theft of property over $250,000.

Memphis police responded to a robbery in progress on train tracks located at Mallory Depot Drive on Monday.

When four suspects noticed the police, they fled on foot behind the train tracks heading eastbound on Chelsea.

Officers chased and captured Sullivan who had a key to a white Maxima still on the crime scene, according to court documents.

Police found Doyle in a warehouse hiding underneath a large toolbox, said officers.

Officers found 18 boxes of Nike shoes scattered around the property and one whole shipping container emptied for a loss value of $400,000.

